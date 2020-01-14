Richard Maponya 'decided to celebrate his 100th birthday with his late wife'

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle paid a moving tribute to business mogul Richard Maponya at his funeral service on Tuesday.

The veteran television presenter addressed thousands of mourners who gathered to attend the special funeral, category two, declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I am not here to mourn, I am here to celebrate this man,” she said.

Ramaphosa, who attended alongside first lady Dr Tshepo Motsepe, was expected to give a eulogy at the service, held at the University of Johannesburg's (UJ) Soweto campus. Maponya died on January 6 after a short illness. He celebrated his 99th birthday on Christmas Eve.

“Papa is happy where he is,” Mabuza-Suttle said.