'Flirting policeman' held for murder after shooting during search for goats

A police constable who shot a man when confronted about “flirting with one of the ladies” as a house was being searched is under investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The victim, who was shot on Saturday during the verbal altercation at Impendle in KwaZulu-Natal, was rushed to a nearby clinic where he died.

Events leading up the shooting unfolded after a member of the community’s goats were allegedly stolen and “the complainant got information about the suspect who stole their belongings and where they live”, said Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola on Sunday.

“The complainant allegedly went to the police station, requested police officers to accompany them to the suspect’s home. The police escorted the complainant to the suspect’s home. As they searched the house, it is alleged that the police officer was flirting with one the ladies who were apparently having a party in the same house.

“An argument ensued between the deceased and the police officer as he allegedly confronted the officer for flirting while on duty. The police allegedly fired one shot at the deceased, he was taken to the nearest clinic by a family member and he died,” said Cola.

The 31-year-old policeman was arrested and will appear at the Impendle magistrate’s court to face a charge of murder on Monday.

Ipid is investigating the death as a result of police action.

TimesLIVE