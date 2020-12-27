Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has been cleared of Covid-19‚ and can resume coaching the Cairo giants after testing positive just less than two weeks ago.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane tweeted his thanks for the support he has received in Egypt and SA while he has been self-isolating with the illness that has gripped the world in a pandemic.

“Finally‚ the virus is out my system. Thanks to everybody for the love and support during the past difficult two weeks‚” Mosimane wrote on his official Twitter account.

“God Bless‚ Shukran [Thank you]. Al Hamdoulilla [Praise be to Allah]. Can’t wait to reunite with the Mosimane and Al Ahly Family.”

Ahly confirmed his recovery from the virus and return to the bench of the Egyptian giants on their official website.