Covid-19: Tribute to Disabled Youth of SA chair Wonderboy Qaji

This is according to deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who on Monday expressed her condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.

Qaji, a lawyer by profession, led DYSA in strategic deployments including the Presidential Working Group on Disability, ensuring the voices of youth with disabilities were heard, she said.

Qaji “leaves behind a proud legacy of activism and will forever be remembered for his pursuit of equal rights for disabled youth”, said the deputy minister.

“Mr Qaji’s passing is a tragic reminder that Covid-19 is still in our midst. In his honour we are calling on all young South Africans with and without disabilities to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 by making responsible choices.”

