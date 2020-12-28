South Africa

Covid-19: Tribute to Disabled Youth of SA chair Wonderboy Qaji

28 December 2020 - 13:28 By TimesLIVE
Covid-19 has claimed the life of Wonderboy Qaji, chairperson of Disabled Youth of SA. File image
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

The national chairperson of Disabled Youth of SA (DYSA), Wonderboy Qaji, has succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

This is according to deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, who on Monday expressed her condolences to his family, colleagues and friends.

Qaji, a lawyer by profession, led DYSA in strategic deployments including the Presidential Working Group on Disability, ensuring the voices of youth with disabilities were heard, she said.

Qaji “leaves behind a proud legacy of activism and will forever be remembered for his pursuit of equal rights for disabled youth”, said the deputy minister.

“Mr Qaji’s passing is a tragic reminder that Covid-19 is still in our midst. In his honour we are calling on all young South Africans with and without disabilities to contribute to the fight against Covid-19 by making responsible choices.”

