South Africa

WATCH | Disaster, tragedy and uncertainty: A world in turmoil

28 December 2020 - 07:00 By Emile Bosch

The year 2020 has been one of uncertainty, outrage and anguish as the entire world was thrown into a state of turmoil at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.

To date, the virus has infected more than 81m people globally, and caused the loss of more than 1.7 million lives.

Many countries implemented strict lockdown measures in bids to curb the spread of Covid-19, and these measures often brought pre-virus issues to the fore.

In SA, the lockdown highlighted pre-virus issues such as gender-based violence, crime, excessive use of force, race relations and a struggling health care system.

In a year filled with disaster, anger and despair, the global pandemic remained the only constant.

We recap the moments that showcased the tumultuous year endured by the world.  

TimesLIVE

