From 'fellow South Africans' to 'it looks like Hiroshima': 2020 in quotes

2020 will go down in history as the year in which a deadly pandemic went hitchhiking around the globe. But the coronavirus was not the only momentous event to shake our planet. Here's a chronological collection of who said what in an apocalyptic 12 months, selected by Jonathan Ancer

JANUARY



“I wish you and yours a successful and peaceful 2020.” — Cyril Ramaphosa on January 1...