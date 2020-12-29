Initiations banned - no prayer services and no 'after tears' events, plus here are the rules for funerals

New regulations outlining cultural and religious practices have been gazetted, governing funerals, prayers and initiations during the revised level 3 lockdown.

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma states that initiation practices are prohibited nationally with no new initiations permitted, except for those who are already in an initiation school in the Eastern Cape, who will be allowed to complete initiation school.

The regulation states: “A person may not arrange or hold an initiation school or conduct an initiation practice. A prospective initiate may not attend an initiation school, an owner of land may not provide consent for the use of his or her land for the holding of an initiation school and a traditional surgeon or medical practitioner may not perform circumcision as part of an initiation practice.

“Where initiation practices are allowed for initiates already in an initiation school, there must be strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures as provided for in directions issued.”