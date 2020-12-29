The rules: Five ways your life may change under lockdown level 3

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday that SA, from midnight, would move from level 1 back to an adjusted level 3 lockdown as part of intensified efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19.

Ramaphosa said the new infections were rising at an alarming rate and pointed to a lack of vigilance over the holiday period. He said SA let down its guard, and unfortunately was now paying the price.

To date, SA has had 1,011,871 confirmed Covid-19 cases with 27,071 deaths. The total number of recoveries is 849,974.

Here are five ways life will change under the new lockdown level, and some reactions from people on social media:

You better be home by 9pm!

“The nationwide curfew will be extended from 9pm to 6am. Apart from permitted workers and for medical and security emergencies, nobody is allowed outside their place of residence during curfew,” said Ramaphosa.