Murdered woman's boyfriend arrested after axe attack

30 December 2020 - 14:03 By TimesLIVE
Kabega Park detectives arrested the suspect after he was discovered in Port Alfred at a relative’s house. File image.
Detectives in Port Elizabeth have tracked a suspect to the seaside town of Port Alfred to arrest him in connection with his girlfriend's murder.

The 34-year-old victim had been visiting friends in Rocklands on December 14 when her boyfriend arrived at about 7.30pm, said police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg.

“According to witnesses, he was aggressive and dragged her from the house and started assaulting her with an axe.

“He then ran away.”

The victim was admitted to hospital, where she died of her injuries on Monday night.

Kabega Park detectives discovered the suspect was in Port Alfred at a relative’s house, where he was arrested.

The 33-year-old suspect will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on Thursday.

Acting Mount Road Cluster police commander Brig Thandiswa Kupiso commended the detectives. She reiterated that crimes against women and children are a national priority and police will do everything possible to make sure the suspect remains in custody.

