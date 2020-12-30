South Africa

Union points finger at Transnet for North West train crash

Paul Ash Senior reporter
30 December 2020 - 06:00
The cab of the passenger train locomotive after it rear-ended a stationary Transnet freight train near Leeudoringstad in the North West on December 12.
The cab of the passenger train locomotive after it rear-ended a stationary Transnet freight train near Leeudoringstad in the North West on December 12.
Image: Supplied

The collision between a Shosholoza Meyl passenger train and a stationary freight train in North West earlier this month could have been avoided if Transnet had acted faster to repair vandalised signalling infrastructure, says the United National Transport Union (Untu).

Six people were hurt when the passenger train collided with two empty ore wagons near Leeubos station on a single track section of the Johannesburg-Cape Town mainline in the early hours on December 12.

A preliminary investigation carried out by the Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) found the passenger train had crashed into two empty ore wagons that were detached from the rear of a Transnet Freight Rail (TFR)  train.

"The TFR goods train was stationary near Leeubos after emergency braking, reporting to the Klerksdorp centralised traffic control (CTC) by cellphone that wagon numbers 45 and 46 had separated from the train at approximately 3.55am," said RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams.

Both trains were being controlled by manual authorisations from the Klerksdorp office as the centralised traffic control system had been down from the previous day.

Six injured as freight and passenger trains collide in North West

Six people were injured when a passenger train and freight train collided in North West on Saturday.
News
2 weeks ago

The train control office, however, was allegedly unaware hat there were still wagons blocking the section when the Shosholoza Meyl train driver was given authority to enter that section of track.

Untu general secretary Steve Harris said the union had previously raised concerns with Transnet CEO Portia Derby over how trains were manually controlled on this route.

Transnet has been forced to introduce manual working procedures on the route following the theft of overhead electrical wires and signal cables.

The union claimed, however, that Transnet was not complying with train working rules, raising the chances of accidents occurring.

“We [Untu members] have been struggling for a while now, but it cannot go on like this," Uuntu executive council member Scott de Koker wrote in an e-mail to Derby.

While Derby allegedly ordered Transnet managers to address the situation, the problems were not fixed, Untu said.

Transnet and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) continue to grapple with cable thieves who have stripped hundreds of kilometres of SA's railway lines of electrical equipment.

"The issue of theft and vandalism of our track equipment is a very big problem TFR is faced with," said TFR spokesman Mike Asefovitz, adding the state-owned enterprise was "working with relevant stakeholders to address this matter".

Untu said the RSR had a responsibility to act against rail operators who continue using manual authorisations indefinitely.

"The RSR is failing in its duty," said Harris.

In July 2019, Untu and the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa), handed a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding that the army be deployed to protect SA's 37,000km of railways from vandals and scrap thieves.

The union also demanded the 3,348 officers of the Rapid Rail Police Unit of the police service stick to an agreement with Transnet and Prasa to prevent and investigate rail-related crime.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Ride, the beloved steam train

There is a little railway that climbs from the valley of the Umzimkulu River and weaves its way across rippling cane fields to Carisbrooke, then ...
News
3 weeks ago

Private trains on state rails a 'win-win' for SA transport

The open access proposal announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in October to allow private operators to run trains on the Transnet network is an ...
News
3 weeks ago

Restoration of rail heralds 'new era'

Commuter services coming back on line after tough six months
Business
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  3. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  4. Eskom and City Power vow to continue to crack down on illegal electricity ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
Wrapping 2020: A world in turmoil
X