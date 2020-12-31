South Africa

New Year's Eve will be lit: Eskom suspends load-shedding

31 December 2020 - 11:59 By TimesLIVE
The '2021' numerals that will be placed atop a building for New Year's Eve in Times Square are pictured in New York, US, on December 21 2020.
The '2021' numerals that will be placed atop a building for New Year's Eve in Times Square are pictured in New York, US, on December 21 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Eskom has suspended load-shedding, saying the demand for electricity has dropped ahead of the long weekend.

Consumers are still being asked to use electricity sparingly, as supply is limited and the utility is focusing its energy on getting the system ready for when people return to work after the festive season.

“Eskom requests the people of SA to continue using electricity sparingly as the system remains vulnerable and unstable,” it said in a statement.

“Eskom will use the lower demand opportunity to replenish the emergency generation reserves in preparation for the higher demand expected during January as economic activity resumes.

“During this period Eskom will also continue to pursue increased reliability maintenance as planned. While this will put pressure on the generation plant, maintenance is necessary in order to improve the reliability and performance of the power stations.”

Eskom said it currently has 9,170MW on planned maintenance, while another 11,334MW capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

'No wonder we are replacing fireworks with candles': SA reacts to stage 2 load-shedding

Brace yourself for darkness, Mzansi
News
1 day ago

Festival of Lights called off at Joburg Zoo due to new lockdown regulations

The Festival of Lights event at the Johannesburg Zoo on Tuesday has been put on ice after SA’s move to level 3 of the lockdown regulations.
News
1 day ago

POLL | How will you spend New Year's Eve?

Police minister Bheki Cele issued a stern warning for those who break the curfew on New Year's Eve.
News
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Beaches and parks — here's what is permitted under revised level 3 South Africa
  2. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  3. Tears, fears and no more groove!: Mzansi reacts to SA moving back to level 3 South Africa
  4. You can travel home by taxi or bus, if it's less than 70% full, air flights hit ... South Africa
  5. Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa South Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X