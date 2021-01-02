South Africa

Bellville woman, 53, found after going missing while on holiday

02 January 2021 - 13:03 By TimesLIVE
Bellville resident Rita Hawkins was found on Saturday after going missing three days ago in the Free State town of Parys.
Bellville resident Rita Hawkins was found on Saturday after going missing three days ago in the Free State town of Parys.
Image: Supplied

A Bellville, Cape Town, woman who went missing in the Free State three days ago, was brought to safety after being spotted by a passer-by on Saturday.

Rita Hawkins, 53, who is mentally disabled, was reported missing on December 30 while visiting an aunt in Parys.

“She was found this morning, January 2 at about 8am by a passer-by near the Vaal river in Parys,” police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said.

Makhele said Hawkins would be admitted for medical treatment and observation, and thanked all who assisted with information after she was reported missing.

“She will now be reunited with her family.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Covid-19: Clues to survival in 2021

By now almost every South African knows somebody who died because of Covid-19; often, it is someone from your family or a colleague from work or ...
Ideas
2 days ago

Festive season is full of grief for families of Covid-19 victims

The joy of Christmas was missing this year for Amanda Ngubethole, who spent the holiday grieving for three relatives who died of Covid-19.
News
6 days ago

Mom who lost all 3 children in horror taxi crash will spend Christmas helping feed the poor

As families unite to celebrate Christmas this year, one thing is missing for Odile Goodall – her three children.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. The big change is the curfew. Masks must be worn in taxis and buses at all ... news
  2. Private hospital erects emergency patient area in parking lot South Africa
  3. 'I'm moving to the Northern Cape': 10 hilarious reactions to lockdown beach ... South Africa
  4. N12 cash heist 'strikingly similar' to bombing a day before in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Holidaymaker falls into gorge at Victoria Falls Africa

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned
X