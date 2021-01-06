Covid-19 claims senior manager and adviser in Gauteng premier's office
Covid-19 has claimed the life of a senior manager and adviser in Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office.
Makhura's office said Nokuthula Sikhakhane died on Wednesday morning in hospital after a short illness. She had been receiving treatment for Covid-19. According to the statement, Sikhakhane was Makhura's parliamentary counsellor since May 2014.
“In this capacity, she worked with all public representatives, leaders of different political parties and various constituencies. Her advice and feedback was always frank and wise,” Makhura said.
Sikhakhane was lauded as an anti-apartheid activist with extensive political experience. She was a member of the Gauteng legislature deployed by the ANC. Makhura said her experience made her an invaluable and indispensable member of the team of senior managers and advisers in his office.
“I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Comrade Nokuthula Sikhakhane. We all prayed and hoped that she would survive after contracting Covid-19 but, sadly, she is no more. Gauteng has lost a diligent and loyal servant of the people who gave up her youth and dedicated it to the creation of a profoundly democratic, more inclusive and egalitarian human civilisation as well as an accountable and ethical government,” Makhura said.
“On behalf of the Gauteng provincial government and the people of our province, I express heartfelt condolences to the children, relatives and comrades of Nokuthula Sikhakhane. Further, I wish to convey words of comfort to many families who have lost their loved ones to Covid-19. May your wounded hearts be healed as you deal with the excruciating pain of losing your loved ones. We share your pain,” Makhura said.
TimesLIVE