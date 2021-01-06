WATCH | Funeral parlour and mortuary vans queue outside hospital
A video of more than a dozen mortuary and funeral parlour vans waiting outside the RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth on Monday is being shared as a reminder of the seriousness of the pandemic in KwaZulu-Natal.
The person who took the video is heard saying in Zulu there were several vehicles waiting to collect bodies.
RK khan hospital in Chatsworth, today 💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/Ih9D0Bu0I3— ❤️ ARIES💖...🐘 (@TholahNdlovu) January 4, 2021
“That video was taken yesterday [Monday], I think. The RK Khan mortuary is absolutely full. I’m sending at least two or three vans to RK Khan every day. We are also helping them remove bodies for storage at Gale Street mortuary,” said Christopher Moodley of Pinetown Funeral Services.
On Tuesday, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said 14,410 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, and KwaZulu-Natal is still the virus epicentre with 71,178 active cases.
Of the 513 new Covid-19 related deaths confirmed on Tuesday night, 92 were in KwaZulu-Natal.
Several users who shared the grim video commented that it was a reminder to people of the reality of the impact of the pandemic in the province, and urged people to “stay at home”.
