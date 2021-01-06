'One night, every cubicle in the ward had a dead patient' — Polokwane doctor shares grim Covid-19 scene

“It’s sad to see patients die, knowing that there was something that could be done to save their lives.” These are the words of a doctor based at Mankweng hospital in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The doctor, who did not want to be named for fear of being victimised, said patients were dying at a high rate from Covid-19 complications.

“Sometimes I just feel like going to a GP and getting a sick note just so I can stay home for two to three days to help me deal with the different emotions inside me. But I can't do that because I need to be there for the patients and do the best I can to save those that can be saved,” the doctor told TimesLIVE.

“It’s so traumatising to see people die. People that you know with the right resources could be saved. One can only get comfort knowing that they did everything possible to save a patient but they could not make it. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same on the deaths we are now seeing,” the doctor said.

The doctor identified the shortage of ICU beds as the main contributing factor to the many deaths they have seen at the hospital. Referral to other hospitals was not possible as the doctor said there were no ICU beds in any Limpopo hospitals.

The doctor, who said he has been practising for more than five years, said they had never seen patients die at such a rate.

“It’s traumatising. You admit a patient and within 12 hours they are dead. It’s really painful to witness. As a medical officer, I have never seen so many people die at a time,” the doctor said.