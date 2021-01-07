South Africa

CRL Rights Commission sends condolences to Bapedi nation after death of their king

07 January 2021 - 16:53
Tributes continue to pour in for Bapedi king Thulare Victor Thulare III.
Image: Supplied

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) has sent its condolences to the royal family and the Bapedi nation on the passing of Bapedi king Kgoshikgolo Victor Thulare III.

In a statement, the commission said it was looking forward to his leadership in building and consolidating a united kingship, the furtherance of peace, friendship, humanity, tolerance and national unity between and among cultural, religious and linguistic communities that fell within his jurisdiction.

“Sadly, we lost his majesty Thulare Thulare hardly a year since he ascended to the throne following his official recognition as the king of Bapedi, a nation that has had an illustrious history and resolve over the years to fight for its rights, freedom and independence against the brutality of colonialism and apartheid - inhumane systems that used all kinds of force and even violence to take away their rights and land,” it said. 

The chairperson of the CRL Rights Commission, Prof David Mosoma, said he extended the commission’s deepest condolences to the royal family and the Bapedi nation as a whole for this painful loss and wished them comfort and strength during this difficult time.

