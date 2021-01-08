South Africa

AfriForum, Solidarity to challenge 'state monopoly' on Covid vaccine

08 January 2021 - 13:43 By TimesLIVE
SA cannot allow the 'nationalisation' of Covid-19 vaccines, says Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute. File photo.
SA cannot allow the 'nationalisation' of Covid-19 vaccines, says Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AfriForum and Solidarity have instructed their legal teams to prepare a case challenging the government’s proposed monopoly on the buying and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

The two organisations said on Friday they want to ensure those who seek to get the vaccine are not obstructed from doing so.

“AfriForum’s stance is that government cannot have a monopoly on deciding who receives the vaccine and who does not,” said Ernst van Zyl, an official at the organisation.

“Allowing the private sector to purchase and distribute Covid-19 vaccines would allow for better efficiency regarding distributing the vaccine to those who want it, as well as to ensure government incompetence or corruption does not derail the process.”

Connie Mulder, head of the Solidarity Research Institute, said SA cannot allow the “nationalisation” of vaccines.

“The state has a history of failures and SA cannot afford another failure during this crisis,” he said.

The health ministry this week said a million dosages of a Covid-19 vaccine will be received in January and a further 500,000 in February through the Serum Institute of India. Health workers will be the first to benefit.

The government has previously stated it is liaising with the private sector to roll out Covid-19 vaccinations, but has not yet spelt out how this is would be implemented.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA's two biggest pharmacies plan to offer Covid-19 vaccines

Clicks Group and Dis-Chem Pharmacies said they plan to offer Covid-19 shots at their stores and provide storage and distribution facilities in the ...
News
5 hours ago

SA hits the nail on the head with its first choice of vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca will be easier and cheaper to roll out in SA than many of the top contenders
Science
18 hours ago

At last: Mkhize confirms SA will get Covid vaccine this month, but it wont be mandatory

About 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccines will hit SA shores in January, with front line health workers the first in line
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council ... South Africa
  5. Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with 'diamond-studded' casket and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X