Man with stash of cash, high-end new furniture, arrested for George heist

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
08 January 2021 - 08:13
A 51-year-old man was arrested in George in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a fresh produce market in the area last month.
A cash-in-transit robbery suspect is expected to make a first court appearance for armed robbery on Friday in connection with a robbery that took place on December 21 in George.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Lawaaikamp, George, on Tuesday, where brand new high-end furniture and a large stash of money was found.

Police had received a tip-off about a suspect at a house allegedly in possession of a large amount of cash.

“The investigation has since linked the arrested suspect to an armed robbery that took place on 21 December 2020, where a fresh fruit produce market along Laing Street and a cash van were robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by an unknown number of suspects,” police spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

The suspects had reportedly waited for the arrival of the cash van while holding the staff hostage.

“Upon arrival the crew were threatened with firearms and disarmed.”

The suspects then helped themselves to the cash before fleeting the scene.

The man is expected to appear in the George magistrate’s court on Friday.

Other suspects, who are still at large, are being sought.

