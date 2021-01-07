South Africa

Four suspects dead in shoot-out with police after foiled robbery in Soweto

07 January 2021 - 19:41
Four suspects were shot dead during a shootout with police after a foiled robbery in Soweto.
Four suspects were shot dead during a shootout with police after a foiled robbery in Soweto.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

Four people were killed in a shoot-out with police in the Bram Fischer area of Soweto on Thursday afternoon, after a foiled cross-pavement robbery at a filling station.

According to police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe, the incident took place about 2.30pm when an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary team, led by members from crime intelligence (CI) and the national intervention unit (NIU), responded to a planned attack on a cash van.

“The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious-looking vehicles after the CIT vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting monies from the ATMs at the filling station,” Mathe said.

She says after noticing the police, the two vehicles with a group of armed robbers made an about-turn, resulting in a high-speed chase.

G4S guard shot dead during robbery in Free State

Free State police are searching for a group of armed robbers after a "cross-pavement" robbery that claimed the life of a G4S security guard.
News
2 days ago

“Hot on their heels, the team followed the vehicles to an identified address in the area where a shoot-out ensued,” she said.

During the shoot-out, four suspects were shot dead while other suspects fled the scene. Police recovered two rifles and a pistol.

Mathe says the national police commissioner, Gen Khehla Sitole, has hailed the vigilance of the joint team.

“The vigilance of this team ought to be commended for executing our mandate as the SAPS without fear or favour. This incident should send a stern warning to all involved in all forms of criminality, especially violent crime, to steer clear of crime. We are hoping to apprehend the remaining suspects who managed to flee the scene with the implementation of the 72-hour activation plan to mobilise all resources.”

Mathe says the possibility of linking the suspects to a spate of violent crimes including the recent cash-in-transit heists in and around Gauteng cannot be ruled out.

Members of the public who may have seen or know the whereabouts of the suspects are urged to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop Hotline on 0860010111.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

KZN community members 'beat up school burglars', leaving one dead

Angry members of a community in northern KwaZulu-Natal allegedly beat six men — one to death — and set two vehicles alight after a robbery at a ...
News
3 days ago

Police bust shady trio for 'staged robbery' at Mall of Africa

Within 24 hours of responding to a “business robbery” complaint at a sunglasses store at the Mall of Africa in Midrand police smelt a rat.
News
1 week ago

Graduate dies after falling out of moving taxi during alleged robbery

Khayakazi Tapile couldn’t hold back her tears as she spoke about her best friend, who died after she fell out of a moving taxi during an alleged ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. South African stowaway who survived harrowing flight from Joburg to UK finally ... South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. ‘Mob justice at its worst’: Drug lord’s suspected killers set alight, beheaded ... News
  5. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X