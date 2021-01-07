Four suspects dead in shoot-out with police after foiled robbery in Soweto

Four people were killed in a shoot-out with police in the Bram Fischer area of Soweto on Thursday afternoon, after a foiled cross-pavement robbery at a filling station.

According to police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe, the incident took place about 2.30pm when an intelligence-driven multidisciplinary team, led by members from crime intelligence (CI) and the national intervention unit (NIU), responded to a planned attack on a cash van.

“The team of SAPS members noticed two suspicious-looking vehicles after the CIT vehicle into the filling station where security officials were to perform their daily duties of collecting monies from the ATMs at the filling station,” Mathe said.

She says after noticing the police, the two vehicles with a group of armed robbers made an about-turn, resulting in a high-speed chase.