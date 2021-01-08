Trump makes his world collapse, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

The right wing protest in Washington DC was ignited by lies and conspiracy theories and a narcissistic psychopath who can't deal with the fact that he lost the election. President Donald Trump's reckless leadership of the past four years led to a tragic low point in American history, just two weeks before he was supposed to do a peaceful handover to president-elect Joe Biden.

On March 11 1994 the AWB went to Bophuthatswana for an armed coup attempt to keep Lucas Mangope in power. A Beeld reporter on the scene asked three of them why they were there. “We are not here because we want to be here. We are here because the top structure said we have to be here. The leaders said we have to be here. It's Eugène Terre’Blanche (then AWB leader).”

Minutes later all three were shot dead by a member of the Bophuthatswana army. He went to the TRC later to ask for amnesty. Terre’Blanche got off scot-free.

The chaos at the US Capitol on Wednesday echoed the AWB fighters' last words: it showed again how easily people can be misled by irresponsible leaders and pay the highest price for their misplaced loyalty.

