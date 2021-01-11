South Africa

Police use force to disperse churchgoers violating lockdown regulations

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
11 January 2021 - 08:59
Three people were arrested after police dispersed a large group who had gathered for a church service in Gauteng on Sunday.
Three people were arrested after police dispersed a large group who had gathered for a church service in Gauteng on Sunday.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse a group of about 250 people who had gathered for a church service in Sebokeng Zone 7 in the Vaal area on Sunday.

Two church leaders aged 47 and 69 were arrested for contravening level 3 lockdown regulations which do not allow for church services to be held.

A 62-year-old woman was arrested for a similar contravention and for an additional charge of public violence.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said when police responded to reports of an illegal gathering at a church in the area, they ordered the congregants to disperse.

“The group is reported to have defied police orders to disperse, and the situation allegedly turned violent when the congregants started throwing chairs at police, who responded by firing rubber bullets and stun grenades,” Peters said.

She called on members of the public to adhere to lockdown regulations.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA's total Covid-19 death toll climbs to 33,163

SA recorded 339 deaths related to Covid-19 on Sunday night, bringing the total death toll to 33,163.
News
2 hours ago

Ramaphosa concludes meeting with interfaith leaders while two church leaders are arrested

Government has roped in religious leaders to help communicate facts around the Covid-19 pandemic on the same day two church leaders were arrested for ...
Politics
15 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | SA records more than 300 new Covid-19 deaths as cases climb to 1 231, 597

The latest coronavirus news from SA and around the world.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  3. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  4. R1.9m load of beer lands Durban truck driver behind bars South Africa
  5. North Korea's Kim calls US 'our biggest enemy' in challenge to Biden World

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X