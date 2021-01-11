SA's total Covid-19 death toll climbs to 33,163

Gauteng is seeing an increase in infections, with the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria the latest to confirm it is under pressure from the number of patients seeking treatment.

The province is likely to enter the peak of the second wave of infections in two weeks’ time, according to Prof Mosa Moshabela, dean and head of the School of Nursing and Public Health at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Moshabela told eNCA on Sunday: “My sense is that Gauteng is unlikely to peak in the next week. We can expect Gauteng to peak in the next two weeks, and only after that can we begin to see a clear downward trend.

“We know the peak of the second wave is going to be much higher than the first wave. At the moment it is showing signs it will be almost twice as high. My fear and concern is that it will get worse.”

TimesLIVE