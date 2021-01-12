South Africa

Education department mum on ‘glaring’ failures to provide safe start to 2021 academic year

Lack of state Covid-19 resources will speed pandemic and eat into attendance and admissions

12 January 2021 - 11:08 By Gugu Phandle
Many parents are reluctant to send their children to school during the pandemic.
Many parents are reluctant to send their children to school during the pandemic.
Image: FILE/ Sandile Ndlovu

Education unions and experts have warned that a lack of state-funded Covid-19 resources at schools will both exacerbate the pandemic and cause 2021 attendance and admissions to drop.

Mongameli Peter, who chairs the Eastern Cape chapter of the National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB), warned there was general anxiety and reluctance “to release children to go back to school”.

He said the start of the 2021 academic year would be a very different event compared to the past.

“It can be expected there won’t be the usual excitement and enthusiasm around going back to school.”

For the full story, please visit DispatchLIVE.

READ MORE:

Schools could turn into Covid-19 'super-spreaders', says teachers' union

The reopening of schools later this month may lead to a spike in Covid-19 infections, a teachers' union said on Monday as it called on the department ...
News
17 hours ago

SA's total Covid-19 death toll climbs to 33,163

SA recorded 339 deaths related to Covid-19 on Sunday night, bringing the total death toll to 33,163.
News
1 day ago

Gauteng must go to level 4 for 21 days to avoid new Covid spike: experts

Drastic measures needed to prevent new surge as people flood back from holiday to densely populated province
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route News
  2. Former deputy minister told to vacate ministerial house News
  3. Desperate days at Beitbridge News
  4. Ace Magashule takes legal action against public protector News
  5. Yo, Mr Richest Man, remember your homeboys in SA News

Latest Videos

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
X