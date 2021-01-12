South Africa

Eastern Cape health department to probe 'prescription' for animal drug Ivermectin, touted as cure for Covid-19 in humans

12 January 2021 - 11:06 By Soyiso Maliti
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority prohibited Ivermectin for human consumption last month after it emerged on several social media platforms that it was being promoted as a cure for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Jarun Ontakrai

The Eastern Cape health department will investigate a prescription for Ivermectin, the controversial drug used in the treatment of animals but touted as a Covid-19 cure, which appears to have been signed at Tayler Bequest Hospital in Matatiele. It also carries the department’s stamp.

The medication has not been sanctioned by either the health department or the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra). 

Sahpra prohibited the drug for human consumption last month after it emerged on several social media platforms that it was being promoted as a cure for Covid-19.

For the full story, please visit DispatchLIVE.

