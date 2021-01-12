WATCH | ‘Disgraceful’ - Drunk cop passes out on side of the road

A criminal case has been opened against a Gauteng police officer after he was allegedly found under the influence of alcohol on the side of a road at the weekend.

In several videos doing the rounds on social media, the Randfontein officer is caught on camera passed out on the side of a road.

Community members who had gathered around the allegedly drunk officer can be heard saying: “A police officer, look at his badge. This is very unacceptable. In front of the police station without a mask. [Police minister] Bheki Cele where are you today?”