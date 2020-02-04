South Africa

WATCH | ‘Drunk’ off-duty cop rolls metro van, injuring himself and three passengers

04 February 2020 - 10:27 By IAVAN PIJOOS
The officer, who works in the JMPD's bylaw management department, was transporting three people when he lost control of the vehicle.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe

An off-duty Johannesburg metro policeman was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when he rolled a metro car while transporting three people at the weekend.

JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the accident happened on Sunday. The officer works in the JMPD's bylaw management department.

Minnaar said the vehicle overturned on Randfontein Road in Glen Ridge, Soweto.

“All three male civilians who were inside the van were injured, as was the off-duty officer, and had to be taken to various hospitals.”

An off duty JMPD officer caused an accident on Sunday 02 February while transporting three civilians, the officer lost control of the van which overturned along Randfontein Road, Glenridge in Soweto.

Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Monday, February 3, 2020

The officer was charged with reckless and negligent driving.

It was also suspected that the officer was driving under the influence, Minnaar said.  

“The officer will also be charged for misconduct and the accident is being investigated internally.

“The JMPD views this officer's misconduct in a very serious light, because he has caused injury to civilians, he has damaged property and such bad behaviour will not be tolerated.”

