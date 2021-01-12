'We need Ramaphosa to answer questions': Politicians react to SA remaining on level 3 lockdown

Politicians have weighed in on President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the country will remain on adjusted level 3 lockdown as the country continues to see an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Monday after a spike in Covid-19 cases since January 1.

He described the Covid-19 pandemic as a “grave and persistent, deepening crisis” and called for the nation to unite against the challenge.

Ramaphosa announced that the nationwide curfew will still start at 9pm but now end at 5am.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and on-site consumption of alcohol is still not permitted. According to Ramaphosa, this is to ease pressure on the country's health-care system, particularly for trauma cases.

The country's 20 land borders will be closed until February 15, apart from some exceptions including the movement of cargo and fuel, urgent medical attention, or the return home of SA nationals.

Ramaphosa said the country had secured 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, most of it to be delivered this year.

“While the actual level needed for herd immunity is not known, our scientists estimate that we will likely reach herd immunity once about 67% of our population are immune. This amounts to about 40 million people in SA.”