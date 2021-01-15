South Africa

Man found hanging from tree in Bloemfontein

15 January 2021 - 12:49
Police said the discovery was made at about 6.30am at the corner of Charles and Aliwal Streets.
Image: 123RF/Bjoern Wylezich

A man was found hanging from a tree in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mbambo said the discovery was made just after 6.30am at the corner of Charles and Aliwal Streets.

The unknown man was wearing blue shorts and an orange golf T-shirt.

Mbambo said his black jeans were found on the ground.

“No foul play is suspected at this stage and a case of inquest has been registered for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE

