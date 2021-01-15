South Africa

Zondo commission 'seeking to undermine pending ConCourt judgment' - Zuma lawyer

15 January 2021 - 12:29 By Franny Rabkin
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

By insisting that former president Jacob Zuma had to appear before the State Capture Commission, the commission was seeking to undermine a pending Constitutional Court judgment, said Zuma’s lawyer in a letter on Friday. A letter from Mabuza Attorneys said Zuma would not be appearing before the commission on Monday, despite a summons to do so.

Earlier this week the commission wrote to the former president to say that the summons was binding, notwithstanding that the Constitutional Court was yet to give judgment in the commission’s urgent application to order Zuma to abide by it.

“The commission wishes to make it clear to you that, even if the court has not handed down its judgment by 18 January 2021, you are obliged to comply with the summons and appear before it because the summons remains valid and binding on you,” said the commission’s letter. 

“Any failure on your part, without sufficient cause, to appear before [the commission] on the 18th to 22nd January 2021 will constitute a criminal offence,” said the commission’s secretary Itumeleng Mosala.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

But the letter from Mabuza Attorneys said Zuma’s team “respectfully” disagreed with the view of the commission. 

It said Zuma had gone to court to review and set aside commission chairperson Raymond Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself last year. “The review application is yet to be determined by the court. In our respectful view, [former] President Zuma can only be legally obliged to appear after his review application has been determined.”

Also, said the letter, the commission had to wait for the outcome of the Constitutional Court. That application had also asked the court to order that Zuma did not have the right to remain silent during commission proceedings, said the letter. 

“It is therefore obvious that before any suggestion can be made about the appearance of President Zuma, the commission must await the decision of the Constitutional Court which has a bearing on President Zuma’s appearance.”

Mabuza said the commission continued to “display conduct that shows clear bias against President Zuma. In this instance, the commission now seeks to undermine a pending Constitutional Court judgment in pursuance of President Zuma.” 

READ MORE

'I should not have to pay for challenging state capture inquiry in court' - Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma has turned to the courts again, this time to question a ruling that he should pay the legal fees of a challenge against ...
Politics
2 days ago

You must appear or face criminal charges: state capture inquiry to Jacob Zuma

The state capture inquiry’s secretary Prof Itumeleng Mosala has moved to remind former president Jacob Zuma to appear at the oral hearings next week.
Politics
3 days ago

Jacob Zuma's bride goes reality show route

Nonkanyiso Conco was once one of Jacob Zuma’s best-kept secrets, but now she’s giving South Africans access to her life.
News
5 days ago

Zondo still awaits biggest names to appear at state capture inquiry in 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa is one of the main witnesses scheduled to appear at the Zondo commission before it wraps up the hearing of oral evidence in ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus Command Council recommends that school reopening be postponed by ... News
  2. Man clocks 240km/h on N1 in Limpopo – guess what he was driving South Africa
  3. Forget Twitter, Trump's son just asked Elon Musk to develop an app his dad can ... World
  4. 'You can keep him!' - Mzansi reacts to angry 'South African' who stormed US ... South Africa
  5. Education department confirms two-week delay in reopening schools South Africa

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?
X