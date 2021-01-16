Keep calm and Curro on: Private school group says lessons go on

Curro spokesperson Mari Lategan told TimesLIVE on Saturday that schools with calendars that differ from those of public schools can remain open.

“The choice, at this stage and as far as we are aware, is 100% that of the independent school. Nothing to the contrary has been gazetted as yet,” she said.

Curro schools reopened on Wednesday and Lategan said they had “heightened protocols in line with the second wave”.

She added: “Our schools have all made plans for fewer learners at school next week and, if need be, will keep to less people on campus for a longer period.”

She said pupils who battle and “those who are new to our schools are given preference, as well as grades where it is difficult to move to remote learning”.

Lategan said Curro had not been able to consult the government because it did not belong to the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (Naisa) or the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa).

“We have, via our relationship with Naisa, requested a discussion with the department to outline our processes and context to keep staff, learners and our communities safe,” she said.

Frank Rumboll, the executive head of Curro Rivonia, informed parents in a letter on Friday that Curro Rivonia Castle and all pupils in grades R-5 will continue to experience face-to-face learning until mid-February.

“We noted that the message was not clear in terms of independent schools, but we will continue with our educational offering and remain open until and if government’s announcement is formally gazetted,” he said.