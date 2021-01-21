South Africa

'What in the apartheid is this?': SA outraged at viral video of cops beating two men with a sjambok

21 January 2021 - 09:30
Police are investigating after an alleged assault on two men by three officers was caught on video. Stock image
Police are investigating after an alleged assault on two men by three officers was caught on video. Stock image
Image: Gareth Wilson

A video showing Western Cape police officers using a sjambok to beat up two unidentified men has sparked outrage on social media.

In the video, an officer can be seen searching one of the men, before shouting and pointing at him.

The other man appears to receive a few slaps from another officer. A third other officer is also seen dragging the second guy and starts beating him with a sjambok.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said an investigation into the incident has been launched and the police officials captured in the video have been identified as employees attached to a unit in Worcester.

Potelwa said the two men are yet to be identified and would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

“Further investigation into the matter is expected to also shed light on what had happened prior to the recording commencing,” she said.

“SAPS in the Western Cape wishes to place on record that the beating up and manhandling of individuals and/or suspects is against departmental directives and prescripts that govern the handling of persons by police officials. In addition, the use of a sjambok by police officials is not only forbidden but unlawful.

Sjambokked and slapped by cops: Investigation launched by Western Cape police

A senior officer is leading an investigation into the alleged assault of two men caught on video footage in Worcester.
News
22 hours ago

“A plea is hereby made for space to be given for the sanctioned investigation to unfold and be finalised soon. Speculation about what actually happened, including the disclosure of names of the police officials involved, would at this stage of the investigation be detrimental to the probe that is under way.”

On social media, many weighed in on the video, saying the police conduct was brutal and should be condemned.

User @VaVaVoomCPT said, “The investigation will not reach a verdict, we need a separate investigative unit to handle these cases on a national level.”

“What in the apartheid is this,” asked user @explicit_lut.

“What have we done as black people in this country to be treated like this? It’s heartbreaking to see the people who should protect us as citizens doing this to us,” user @nash_gift wrote.

User @ngcamani_ said, “This is the kind of thing in our constitutional dispensation that should not be allowed to go without consequence. Where is the Western Cape commissioner?”

“Is this sjambok even part of the SA Police Service issued equipment?” user @Buntumzileni2 asked.

“This is police brutality. Bheki Cele needs to tame his boys now, they are out of control,” said user @ntobengnkadimen.

READ MORE

Delays in resolving complaints of alleged police brutality in Gauteng spark call for intervention

Only five of 147 cases of alleged police brutality in Gauteng have been resolved in the past five years.
News
2 days ago

No, Bheki Cele, police brutality is not justifiable. Ever

The minister’s refusal to condemn disproportionate use of force by the police is extremely dangerous for SA
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Mafia: two beheadings and a funeral

It was a bloody urban war zone. Two suspected assassins slain on an ordinary suburban road in the middle of the day with spine-chilling brutality.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Woman dumps SA man — and then he wins R60m PowerBall South Africa
  2. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa
  3. All primary school pupils can return on February 15, but secondary schools must ... News
  4. Restaurants lay bare their realities in SAB's fight against booze ban South Africa
  5. How the illegal second-hand car business operates in the Eastern Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X