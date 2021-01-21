'What in the apartheid is this?': SA outraged at viral video of cops beating two men with a sjambok

A video showing Western Cape police officers using a sjambok to beat up two unidentified men has sparked outrage on social media.

In the video, an officer can be seen searching one of the men, before shouting and pointing at him.

The other man appears to receive a few slaps from another officer. A third other officer is also seen dragging the second guy and starts beating him with a sjambok.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said an investigation into the incident has been launched and the police officials captured in the video have been identified as employees attached to a unit in Worcester.

Potelwa said the two men are yet to be identified and would be interviewed as part of the investigation.

“Further investigation into the matter is expected to also shed light on what had happened prior to the recording commencing,” she said.

“SAPS in the Western Cape wishes to place on record that the beating up and manhandling of individuals and/or suspects is against departmental directives and prescripts that govern the handling of persons by police officials. In addition, the use of a sjambok by police officials is not only forbidden but unlawful.