South Africa

R20 Lotto ticket nets FNB player R38m

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
22 January 2021 - 12:23
The third lottery jackpot winner since the start of the year won a whopping R38m.
A person who avoided a queue to buy a Lotto ticket through a banking app received a higher return than any interest could offer - R38m for R20 input.

The punter played Lotto using the FNB app for the lottery draw on Wednesday, and became the third millionaire winner in a few weeks into the new year, and the second largest winner of the year to date.

Ithuba said since their partnership with FNB in 2015, more than R1.8bn in winnings have been paid out to FNB customers who played Lotto and PowerBall through the bank’s digital channels.

Over the past five years, 36 national lottery jackpot winners played via their digital banking platforms.

“Congratulations to the Lotto jackpot winner on this R38,364,068.10 life-changing win. We’re delighted to see the increase in the number of customers who continue to play and win the lottery through our FNB digital channels,” said Shadrack Palmer, transactional services head at FNB Connect.

“We are excited to see many of our players opting to play the national lottery on the digital platforms we have available, right from the comfort and safety of their homes,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

TimesLIVE

