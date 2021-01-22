Capitec to refund thousands of its clients as part of Covid-19 relief

More than 80,000 Capitec Bank clients stand to receive more than R160m from the bank in the form of interest refunds.

In a statement this week, the bank said that as a financial relief measure it offered a three-month 100% refund on interest incurred during payment breaks to all clients who took up its Covid-19 payment break or rescheduling relief plan between March 27 and July 19 2020.

“The refunds are part of Capitec’s drive to help alleviate financial pressure on clients during the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie said: “While payment holidays offer temporary relief, loans still incur interest, which adds to the total cost of credit. We want to help our clients as much as possible during this time, which is why we waivered the interest for the relief period for clients who met the qualifying criteria.”

Fourie said to qualify for the interest rebate, clients had to honour their loan instalments after the relief period.