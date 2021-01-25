ICU trauma probe: Psychiatrist studies triggers of mental illness in patients

Psychiatrists call it post-ICU syndrome, or the development of mental illness after admission to an intensive care unit, which is common in patients around the world.

“In addition to the experience of going into ICU, SA patients live in a society with high levels of crime and trauma and many of us have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD),” said Dr Sarah Boshoff, a psychiatry registrar studying the triggers of PTSD in ICUs.

Boshoff is involved in research that stems from a larger cohort study which Dr Elizabeth van der Merwe is conducting at Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth.

She has received a Rural Individual Award from the Discovery Foundation to cover the costs of the study, which she is completing as part of her MMed degree.

“I am looking at the impact of an ICU admission on a patient’s mental health by identifying experiences (shared and contrasting) among critical care survivors who have gone on to develop PTSD,” she said.

Boshoff attended Pearson High School in Port Elizabeth and studied medicine at the University of Cape Town.