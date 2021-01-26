Entangled ocean giant washes up on PE coast

One of the mightiest predators of the seas washed up on the outskirts of Port Elizabeth this week, again flagging the threat of mismanaged waste and marine debris.

The carcass of the orca, or killer whale, was stranded on the rocks at the Willows and a rope was looped around its two pectoral fins, Bayworld marine biologist Dr Greg Hofmeyr said on Monday.

“It was in good condition otherwise, with a thick layer of blubber.

“As a marine mammal it would have needed to come up for air and if it was entangled, which is what we think, it would not have been able to do so properly and it would have drowned.”

