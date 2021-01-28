South Africa

Bloemfontein student missing since November

28 January 2021 - 10:58 By Iavan Pijoos
IT student Tsholofelo Dineo Makhubu disappeared from her parents’ home in Riebeekstad on November 20.
IT student Tsholofelo Dineo Makhubu disappeared from her parents’ home in Riebeekstad on November 20.
Image: Saps

A 26-year-old student from Central University of Technology (CUT) in Bloemfontein has been missing since November, Free State police said on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Tsholofelo Dineo Makhubu, an IT student at the institution, disappeared from her parents’ home in Riebeeckstad on November 20.

Makhele said the student was believed to have been last seen with a man named Katleho, who notified the family through social media on January 11 that Makhubu was “safe and well”.

Makhubu speaks southern Sotho, English and Afrikaans, has a medium complexion, brown eyes, is 1.65m tall and has a tattoo of a dove at the back of her neck.

Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is urged to contact Warrant Officer Malebo Mahlatsi on 072-229-1034.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Tshegofatso Pule murder accused expected to plead guilty in February

The man who stands accused of the murder of eight-months pregnant Tshegofatso Pule is expected to plead guilty, says the NPA.
News
5 days ago

Search continues for missing child in Voëlklip cliff tragedy

The search for a missing two-year-old girl resumed on Friday after the vehicle her mother had been driving plunged down the notorious Voëlklip cliff ...
News
5 days ago

Limpopo student who was allegedly murdered by boyfriend laid to rest on Sunday

Letaba Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College student Kgaogelo Shai, who was found dead two weeks after she went missing, was ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa, Cele and Mbalula - what Jackson Mthembu said of each in his last ... South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela: It’s possible to forget to wear your mask when consumed by ... South Africa
  4. Rookie mistakes: Why NDZ’s cig ban was a disaster before it even began News
  5. Durban man arrested with R6,000 worth of illegal alcohol South Africa

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X