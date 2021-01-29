South Africa

528 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,141 new infections recorded in 24 hours

29 January 2021 - 23:11 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 528 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,141 new infections in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/perig76

In a statement, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Friday night that the total number of fatalities to date to 43,633 and the total number of infections to 1,443,939.

The new infections come from 47,345 tests, at a positivity rate of 12.97%.

Of the newly recorded deaths, 195 were recorded in KwaZulu-Natal, 126 in Gauteng, 95 in the Eastern Cape, 52 in the Western Cape, 23 in Mpumalanga, 16 in Limpopo, 11 in the Northern Cape and ten in the Free State.

To day, 1,284,781 recoveries have been recorded at a recovery rate of 89%.

