COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 7,150 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours

SA records 555 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 7,150 new infections

29 January 2021 - 07:16 By TimesLIVE
An ambulance is parked near tents erected at the parking lot of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, amid a nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) lockdown, in Pretoria, South Africa, January 11, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Pretoria restaurateur angry as police refuse to give back R112k of seized alcohol

A Pretoria-based restaurateur is livid that police have refused to release R112,000 worth of alcohol that was seized from his establishment last week. 

TimesLIVE reported how police officers raided Hennie's Moreleta Restaurant in Pretoria at the weekend, accusing his staff of serving alcohol before seizing his stock and detaining an employee for eight hours. 

January 29 2021 - 06:45

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,022 to 2,192,850 

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,022 to 2,192,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.

The reported death toll rose by 839 to 55,752, the tally showed.

Reuters

January 29 2021 - 06:00

Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses

The AU has secured 670 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent.

This was revealed by Africa Centres for Disease (CDC) director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly pandemic briefing.

Nearly 3,5 million infections and 87,937 deaths were reported in Africa by then, out of almost 100 million infections and two million deaths worldwide.

