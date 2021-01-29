COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 7,150 new infections had been confirmed in the past 24 hours
SA records 555 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 7,150 new infections
January 29 2021 - 07:00
Pretoria restaurateur angry as police refuse to give back R112k of seized alcohol
A Pretoria-based restaurateur is livid that police have refused to release R112,000 worth of alcohol that was seized from his establishment last week.
TimesLIVE reported how police officers raided Hennie's Moreleta Restaurant in Pretoria at the weekend, accusing his staff of serving alcohol before seizing his stock and detaining an employee for eight hours.
January 29 2021 - 06:45
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,022 to 2,192,850
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,022 to 2,192,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 839 to 55,752, the tally showed.
January 29 2021 - 06:00
Vaccines for Africa! CDC director announces 670 million doses
The AU has secured 670 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the continent.
This was revealed by Africa Centres for Disease (CDC) director Dr John Nkengasong on Thursday at his weekly pandemic briefing.
Nearly 3,5 million infections and 87,937 deaths were reported in Africa by then, out of almost 100 million infections and two million deaths worldwide.
#Interfaith prayers outside Brackengate Intermediate Care Facility for #COVID19 patients and healthcare workers in @CapeTown @TimesLIVE @WestCapeHealth @WCHealthMEC @COVID_19_ZA @HealthZA @DrZweliMkhize #COVID19inSA pic.twitter.com/VCUH25Xkzz— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) January 29, 2021
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 48 406 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7 151 new cases, which represents a 15% positivity rate. A further 555 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 43 105 to date. Read more here: https://t.co/8FQ0rT7YBZ pic.twitter.com/M2lNOuIXqs— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 28, 2021