Nelson Mandela Bay: a metro in ruins

From derelict buildings and illegal dumping mushrooming all over to potholes not being fixed and livestock roaming freely, the state of Nelson Mandela Bay is fast deteriorating.

The bay, the Eastern Cape’s economic hub, is now challenging Buffalo City Metro for the right to be known by the unwanted tag of “slummies”.

The state of the city has been on the decline in recent years, with service delivery taking a back seat while councillors fought over who should wear the mayoral chain.

Now the city wants to make funds available to take on the most pressing concerns.