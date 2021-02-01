South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay: a metro in ruins

Mayor signs urgent budget adjustment to fix derelict buildings, sewage spills, vandalism and potholes

01 February 2021 - 10:56 By Nomazima Nkosi and Roslyn Baatjies-Klaasen
Homeless people have set up their shacks on an open field in North End, PE, where the old Park School used to be.
Homeless people have set up their shacks on an open field in North End, PE, where the old Park School used to be.
Image: WERNER HILLS

From derelict buildings and illegal dumping mushrooming all over to potholes not being fixed and livestock roaming freely, the state of Nelson Mandela Bay is fast deteriorating. 

The bay, the Eastern Cape’s economic hub, is now challenging Buffalo City Metro for the right to be known by the unwanted tag of “slummies”.

The state of the city has been on the decline in recent years, with service delivery taking a back seat while councillors fought over who should wear the mayoral chain.

Now the city wants to make funds available to take on the most pressing concerns.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.

READ MORE:

COMMENTARY: Here's how we will work on fixing Nelson Mandela Bay

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga was re-elected as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on Thursday, January 28.
Ideas
1 day ago

DA's Nqaba Bhanga re-elected as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Eastern Cape DA leader Nqaba Bhanga was re-elected as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on Thursday.
Politics
3 days ago

Staff at odds with ports authority over office move

The cash-strapped ports authority faces an internal revolt over plans to spend millions moving its two main offices, in Johannesburg and Durban, to ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I've seen alcohol finishing my friends': Cele on nonracial policing, booze ban News
  2. Foreign nationals nabbed at OR Tambo with ivermectin worth R6m South Africa
  3. Hawks sent packing after 'tense' standoff with SANDF over Cuban drugs News
  4. Sarongs see off stun grenades as Capetonians defy beach ban South Africa
  5. 'We have a lot of ammunition' - Arthur Fraser gets ready to fight back at ... News

Latest Videos

'Cold-hearted' Table Mountain killer sentenced to two life terms
From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
X