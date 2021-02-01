POLL | Lockdown level 2 'is loading' - what do you hope to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa?
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday evening address the nation regarding the easing of some lockdown regulations.
This is according to insiders who told Sunday Times Daily the cabinet is expected to move the country to lockdown alert level 2 owing to decreasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.
Among eased regulations, according to the insiders, are the reopening of beaches and parks, possibly relaxing the curfew to 11pm and lifting the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol.
SA was placed on lockdown alert level 3 in December amid an increase in Covid-19 infections. Ramaphosa announced beach closures in all hotspot areas except for the Northern Cape.
The president said the booze ban would reduce trauma cases in hospitals and allow the health system space to deal with Covid-19 patients.
Over the weekend, Cape Town residents protested against beach closures, with some accusing the government of violating citizens’ rights of movement.
Law enforcement officers maintained a heavy presence at Muizenberg beach but protesters were unfazed.
“Beaches should not be closed because the sea is essential for all of us. Closing the beach is in contravention of our basic human rights and tramples on our freedom of movement,” said protester Samuel Sampeta.
Over on social media, the TLs were filled with users sharing what they hoped would be announced.
Extension of Covid-19 grant and the alcohol ban is lifted! 😭🔥🔥#Ramaphosa #CyrilRamaphosa #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/9n5Qyow5YK— Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) February 1, 2021
#FamilyMeeting@CyrilRamaphosa this better worth waiting for 🥂🍻cheers in advance 😊 pic.twitter.com/jMUbCu3Hw8— Ketommyg (@KeTommyg) February 1, 2021
What if Ramaphosa called this family meeting because he wants to laugh at Kaizer Chiefs #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/hq4ccvnQLK— Wandile Ntuli✌🏻 (@Wandile_Ntulie) February 1, 2021
I hope ur extending Sassa R350 by 6 months pic.twitter.com/B7rSWuc4ZE— Ally Albert👑 (@AllyAlbert4) February 1, 2021
Finally we'll get to drink what we love... We're tired of fighting with our nephews over Oros. #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/ZIXpUY4MF5— Cellular® ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) February 1, 2021
Can't he just release a statement na instead of having to wait for 20:00 ebusuku, same difference #FamilyMeeting— Siviwe Ncokazi (@ncokazbe) February 1, 2021
#familyMeeting Botake it or leave right now 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/JBwCwZA5Os— KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) February 1, 2021
I can already hear vaccine 💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉 #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/SfQQUTgyv1— Pardo! 👸 🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Queen_Pardo) February 1, 2021
I hope we are going straight to level one #FamilyMeeting #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/g4vE7C6uSx— Ntsiki ER (@Ntsikier) February 1, 2021