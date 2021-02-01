POLL | Lockdown level 2 'is loading' - what do you hope to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa?

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday evening address the nation regarding the easing of some lockdown regulations.

This is according to insiders who told Sunday Times Daily the cabinet is expected to move the country to lockdown alert level 2 owing to decreasing numbers of Covid-19 cases.

Among eased regulations, according to the insiders, are the reopening of beaches and parks, possibly relaxing the curfew to 11pm and lifting the ban on the sales and distribution of alcohol.