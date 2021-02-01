We can save the industry, says restaurant association as Ramaphosa puts alcohol back on the menu

The Restaurant Association of SA (Rasa) on Monday expressed its gratitude at the easing of the lockdown regulations, which had threatened to cripple the industry.

“We have an opportunity to save the industry,” said CEO Wendy Alberts shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on Monday night.

“Let’s please stand in unity and support each other and do everything to keep our staff and patrons safe. Let’s promise each other to be responsible in our businesses and do everything possible to keep the lifting of the liquor ban,” she said to fellow restaurant owners.

Last week, Alberts and other Rasa members staged a three-day sit-in at the Union Buildings where they pleaded with Ramaphosa to lift the ban, saying their industry was facing complete and utter destruction, particularly because of the alcohol ban.