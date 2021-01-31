Mampara of the week: Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane
31 January 2021 - 00:00
Bare-faced idiocy
All those mamparas out there who wear their masks around their necks, under their noses or in their pockets share this week’s mampara honours with Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. Not even a discreet signal from The Cat could get this yapping politician to cover up at Jackson Mthembu’s funeral last Sunday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.