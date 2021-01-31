Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane

31 January 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Bare-faced idiocy

All those mamparas out there who wear their masks around their necks, under their noses or in their pockets share this week’s mampara honours with Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane. Not even a discreet signal from The Cat could get this yapping politician to cover up at Jackson Mthembu’s funeral last Sunday...

