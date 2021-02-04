WATCH | Liquor board slams viral video of youth celebrating return of booze sales

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has condemned a viral video showing mask-less East London residents celebrating the lifting of the booze ban.

In the video, residents can be seen celebrating in the streets without masks and not social distancing, while shouting “buvuliwe” (it's open).

The video was shared this week after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that some lockdown restrictions would be eased.

Among the changes were the unbanning of the sale of booze, reopening all beaches, and shortening the curfew from 11pm to 4am.