WATCH LIVE | Dr Zweli Mkhize to give 'important update' on Covid-19 vaccine

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize was on Sunday set to give what was billed as an “important update” on Covid-19 vaccines.

This comes as new broke at the weekend that the AstraZeneca vaccine was less effective against the current dominant Covid-19 variant in the country.

Just last week, the first million doses of the vaccine arrived at SA's OR Tambo International Airport.

The briefing was scheduled for 7pm. With Mkhize chairing the briefing, it was due to be addressed by Prof Shabir Mahdi, Prof Glenda Gray, Prof Barry Schoub and Prof Salim Abdool Karim.

