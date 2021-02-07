A 'home-grown' Covid-19 vaccine deal is near, says Biovac CEO

In a move that could dramatically alter SA's access to more Covid-19 vaccine, Cape Town-based biopharmaceutical company Biovac is negotiating with international pharmaceutical companies to produce their vaccines locally.

Biovac CEO Dr Morena Makhoana said on Friday that talks were under way with a number of vaccine manufacturers in the hope of a deal for the Cape Town firm formulating Covid-19 vaccines here.

"We are talking to a few parties but we have not signed any deals yet," said Makhoana, adding that the emergence of the new variant of Covid-19 meant it was vital not to rush the process.

"Unfortunately this variant is causing a little bit of havoc in dealing with manufacturers because the question is, what do we bet on?" he said.