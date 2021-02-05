Vaccine rollout: what we know so far about jabs in provinces

The vaccine rollout programme in Gauteng is in preparation stage, with the provincial government determining the hospitals and clinics where health workers can receive their jabs.

Planning in three other provinces - the Western Cape, Limpopo and the Northern Cape - is also in full swing.

Gauteng

Officials signalled there are 402 primary health care clinics in the public sector and 33 hospitals which will be used as vaccination sites. About 165 private hospitals and clinics in the province will also be used as vaccination sites.

“We will look at the vaccination sites registered with the national department of health ... We have more than 1,600 sites available to be used for this campaign in Gauteng,” said the Gauteng health department.

“To cover the total target population by the end of 2021, we would need to average 95,747 vaccines a day, assuming two doses a patient, with 21 working days a month available and excluding public holidays.”