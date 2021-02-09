South Africa

PE woman arrested after man is stabbed ‘several times’ trying to stop an argument

09 February 2021 - 16:15
Police arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing a man 'several times' after he intervened in an argument at a house in Port Elizabeth.
A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Monday after a man was fatally stabbed "several times" in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.

The woman was expected to appear in connection with the murder in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Wednesday.

The woman, who allegedly lunged at her victim with a knife and stabbed him several times, was arrested on Tuesday morning while hiding at a house.

The murder happened at a home in Twebane Street the night before.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a Motherwell detective arrested the suspect at dawn on Tuesday.

It is alleged that on Monday at about 7pm, a group of neighbours were sitting in part of the house when they heard a baby crying in a backyard room on the property.

“A female went to investigate and, as she neared the door, she heard the couple inside the shack arguing. When she opened the door, the 23-year-old female allegedly lunged at her with a knife. The woman’s screams alerted the others inside the house.

"When Christopher Cengani, 45, ran from the main house, the enraged female allegedly lunged at him with the knife. He was stabbed several times. The suspect ran away,” said Naidu.

She said Cengani was rushed to hospital.

“He died during the early hours of [Tuesday] morning. After the attack, the investigating officer hunted down the suspect. She was arrested at 6am while hiding at a house further down the street,” Naidu said.

