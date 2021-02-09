South Africa

Trial of mother and daughter charged with brutal murder of Eastern Cape electrician to start

09 February 2021 - 11:22 By Devon Koen
Chantell, left, and Christine Rossouw arrive at the Port Elizabeth high court on Monday, where they are to stand trial for their alleged involvement in the murder of Petrus Scholtz.
Image: WERNER HILLS

The trial of mother and daughter Christine and Chantell Rossouw, accused of being instrumental in the brutal murder of semi-retired electrician Petrus Scholtz, is expected to start on Tuesday in the Port Elizabeth high court after the state asked for time to consult with its first witness, who is a sentenced prisoner.

State prosecutor Marius Stander told judge Elna Revelas that due to Covid-19 restrictions it had been difficult for the state to consult with a witness, who was not named, but  arrangements were made for consultation to take place on Monday afternoon.

Christine, 57, and Chantell, 37, face charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. They have not yet pleaded.

