KZN schools ready to open, but not all pupils will be in class on the first day

Platooning and alternate days and weeks are on the cards for many KwaZulu-Natal pupils when schools open on February 15.

Speaking on the readiness of schools at a media briefing on Tuesday, premier Sihle Zikalala told journalists that timetabling options would not change drastically from last year’s options.

“Some schools will still need to alternate days so as to accommodate all learners while observing social distancing. The timetabling options will include alternating weeks, platooning, alternating days, hybridisation and normal timetabling,” he said.

“The choice of the timetabling option will be determined by the demand for classroom space and the consumption. The province is fully aware that the majority of schools will not be able to accommodate all learners on February 15 because of social distancing and other Covid-19 safety requirements.

“With permission from the minister of basic education, the province will communicate the dates for a staggered return of learners to schools before February 15.”