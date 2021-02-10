So you’ve passed matric. What now?

The 2020 matric results will be released this month, but many matriculants still don't know what they want to study after school. For 12 years you've been running a marathon, and making the move to a university will bring its own challenges.

Here are some helpful thoughts to guide you, courtesy of Stadio Higher Education:

1. What to study – part one

What are you naturally drawn to? Do you have an innate passion for justice or an interest in societal change? Do you lean towards the arts, design and fashion? Perhaps you are a natural nurturer and are drawn to teaching.

Being aware of what you're naturally attracted to can add a piece to the puzzle that is your study and career choice. Get out a pen and paper, or your notes app, and start jotting down a list. Don't be alarmed if there is more than one option: people are multidimensional, so focus on what holds the strongest appeal for you.

Stadio Higher Education offers five faculties with more than 50 accredited qualifications: the faculty of arts and design; the faculty of commerce, administration and management; the faculty of education; the faculty of law; and the faculty of science and technologies.

2. What to study – part two

What does your IEB or National Senior Certificate show? Did you pass certain subjects with a stronger grade than others? Are you stronger in maths than in languages?

These questions can give you helpful clues, but they do not define your chances of success in higher education. School leavers often excel at subjects at university that they didn't enjoy at school, because they will grow more mature and understand that fruitful career opportunities are waiting upon graduation.

Also check out Stadio's wide-ranging course lists here and here for some useful additional inspiration.